India Surpasses 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production: A Nation's Leap Towards Energy Security

India has set a remarkable record by exceeding 1 billion tonnes in coal production, a vital step in addressing the country's increasing energy requirements, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced on Friday. The minister emphasized that India is harnessing advanced technologies and efficient mining methods, not only boosting production but also emphasizing sustainable and responsible mining practices.

This significant achievement is poised to propel economic growth, meet the nation's power needs, and lay the groundwork for a bright, energy-secure future for all Indians. The Union Minister shared the news on X, stating, "India has surpassed a monumental 1 BILLION TONNES of coal production! Through cutting-edge technologies and efficient techniques, we've not only increased production but ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This success will fuel our growing power needs, drive economic growth, and assure a brighter future for every Indian."

As detailed in the official data from the Ministry of Coal, India, holder of the fifth-largest geological coal reserves and the second-largest consumer globally, continues to rely on coal as an essential energy source, accounting for 55 percent of the national energy mix. Approximately 74 percent of India's power generation is sourced from Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), underscoring the necessity for a robust coal sector.

Minister Reddy noted that coal has shown the highest growth rate among the eight core industries, with a 5.3 percent rise in December 2024 compared to the previous year. The sector accounts for about 50 percent of the freight revenue for Indian Railways and provides employment to nearly 478,000 individuals. Efforts towards sustainability include large-scale afforestation, with over 54.06 lakh saplings planted on 2,372 hectares in 2024 and further initiatives under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Moreover, 4,695 hectares of land have been designated for Accredited Compensatory Afforestation, and treated mine water benefitting over 18.63 lakh people across 1,055 villages in the last five years. Coal gasification is pivotal to India's energy strategy, with a target of 100 MT by 2030, supported by an Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects. The launch of the National Coal Mine Safety Report Portal and the Mine Closure Portal are additional steps towards responsible mining. The proposed Coal Trading Exchange aims to modernize the sector with a competitive market, according to the ministry.

