Left Menu

India Hits Landmark: 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production

India achieves a major milestone by producing 1 billion tonnes of coal, highlighting its commitment to energy security and economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the dedication of the coal sector, which plays a crucial role in driving India's progress and ensuring a sustainable energy future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:51 IST
India Hits Landmark: 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country has crossed the milestone of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal. This landmark underscores India's commitment to energy security, self-reliance, and economic growth, further boosting the nation's energy sustainability.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister, G Kishan Reddy, attributed this success to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and the sector's adoption of advanced technology. Emphasizing sustainable and responsible mining, Reddy highlighted the momentous role of coal in powering the nation's industrial growth and meeting 74% of its power needs through Thermal Power Plants.

Efforts to modernize the sector include a National Coal Mine Safety Report Portal and plans for a Coal Trading Exchange. With over 54 lakh saplings planted and coal gasification projects backed by Rs 8,500 crore incentives, India's coal industry is focusing on sustainability and transparency. Additional sustainable practices involve large-scale afforestation and the supply of treated mine water to rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025