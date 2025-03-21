India Hits Landmark: 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production

In a historic achievement for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country has crossed the milestone of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal. This landmark underscores India's commitment to energy security, self-reliance, and economic growth, further boosting the nation's energy sustainability.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister, G Kishan Reddy, attributed this success to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and the sector's adoption of advanced technology. Emphasizing sustainable and responsible mining, Reddy highlighted the momentous role of coal in powering the nation's industrial growth and meeting 74% of its power needs through Thermal Power Plants.

Efforts to modernize the sector include a National Coal Mine Safety Report Portal and plans for a Coal Trading Exchange. With over 54 lakh saplings planted and coal gasification projects backed by Rs 8,500 crore incentives, India's coal industry is focusing on sustainability and transparency. Additional sustainable practices involve large-scale afforestation and the supply of treated mine water to rural communities.

