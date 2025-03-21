European Markets Stumble Amid Trade Tensions and Power Outage

On Friday, European shares saw a downturn primarily influenced by travel and leisure stock declines. This trend came in the wake of a major power outage at Heathrow Airport alongside persistent trade tensions keeping investors wary.

The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8% around 0930 GMT, with the travel and leisure sector hit the hardest. The incident resulted in significant pressure on airline stocks such as IAG, Lufthansa, Ryanair, and easyJet, which saw noticeable losses.

Despite a midweek boost from Germany's economic strategy involving increased borrowing, investor sentiment remained cautious. Concerns surrounding trade tensions, particularly U.S. tariffs, threaten to overshadow potential economic recovery in the eurozone.

