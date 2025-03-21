Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Experience Largest Weekly Drop Amid Tariff Worries

Euro zone bond yields faced significant weekly declines as fear of tariffs and a U.S. economic slowdown loomed. Germany's passage of a major debt rule overhaul and infrastructure fund found little market reaction, while uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff decisions spurred investor caution towards government bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:24 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Experience Largest Weekly Drop Amid Tariff Worries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an eventful week, euro zone bond yields saw their sharpest weekly fall since November, as traders adjusted to the specter of rising tariffs and a potential economic deceleration in the United States. This decline followed previous increases driven by Germany's announcement of expansive spending plans.

On Friday, Germany's Bundesrat approved a change to the debt rule alongside a considerable infrastructure fund. Despite the significant nature of this decision, bond markets remained largely unmoved. Notably, Germany's 10-year bond yield fell two basis points, in line to drop 11 basis points throughout the week.

Financial institutions remain cautious amidst concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariff strategy, scheduled for decision by April 2. These uncertainties, coupled with a dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve and impactful fiscal changes in Germany, have driven investors toward safer government bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025