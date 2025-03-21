Left Menu

Funding Crisis Leaves Thousands Without Aid in Eastern Congo

Critical funding gaps are severely affecting humanitarian operations in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the United Nations Refugee agency. Thousands are left without essential lifesaving aid as the region faces an escalating humanitarian crisis, pushing conditions closer to catastrophe.

Updated: 21-03-2025 16:43 IST
The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to critical funding gaps, the United Nations Refugee agency reported on Friday.

Eujin Byun, speaking on behalf of UNHCR in Geneva, emphasized that these funding shortages are drastically hindering humanitarian efforts in the region and beyond. Thousands are currently deprived of lifesaving aid, exacerbating an already dire situation.

The ongoing challenges have brought the region closer to a catastrophic state, with the lack of essential resources pushing the humanitarian crisis toward a breaking point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

