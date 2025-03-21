China Enhances Oversight on Business Fees

In a move aimed at enhancing the business environment in China, authorities announced plans to tighten control over fees imposed by government agencies on businesses. The decision was disclosed during a cabinet meeting reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The cabinet deliberated on the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework to manage these fees more effectively. The goal is to prevent any fee collections that violate existing regulations, thereby protecting businesses from unwarranted financial burdens.

This initiative is seen as a significant effort to reduce operational costs for companies and foster a more conducive environment for business operations, with Premier Li Qiang emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulatory guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)