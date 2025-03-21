South Korea and China Strengthen Ties with Economic and Cultural Initiatives
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have agreed to bolster economic ties and cultural exchanges. They prioritize free trade negotiations and visa exemptions. Talks also touched on geopolitical tensions and safeguarding maritime interests. President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit is seen as pivotal.
In a significant diplomatic development, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, reached an agreement on Friday to enhance their countries' economic ties and rejuvenate cultural exchanges.
Meeting in Tokyo, the ministers decided to expedite free trade talks on services and investments, as South Korea and China remain key trading partners. Additionally, South Korea plans to boost tourism by offering visa exemptions to Chinese visitors in the third quarter while China reciprocates with visa-free entry for South Koreans.
The upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is expected to mark a new phase in bilateral relations. Amid regional tensions, the ministers also discussed maritime interests and regional security, especially regarding North Korea.
