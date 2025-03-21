Left Menu

Dollar's Steady As Central Banks Hold Firm Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar steadied against major currencies, including the euro, amid central bank decisions and trade war concerns. The euro fell despite Germany's infrastructure spending plans. Central banks kept interest rates unchanged, with ongoing U.S. tariff policies influencing economic prospects. Analysts foresee cautious market adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:48 IST
Dollar's Steady As Central Banks Hold Firm Amid Tariff Tensions
The U.S. dollar maintained stability against major world currencies, including the euro, as central banks concluded a busy week without changing interest rates. Concerns regarding the impact of a global trade war persisted, influencing currency movements.

The euro experienced a decline against the dollar following an upbeat two-week performance, spurred by Germany's extensive infrastructure spending plans. However, uncertainties about the exact expenditures linger, and Friday's euro shift was mainly attributed to profit-taking, as noted by financial expert Kenneth Broux.

Central banks such as the Fed, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates steady amid President Trump's tariff policies. These decisions reflected the banks' cautious outlook on global economic conditions, with potential impacts on the dollar and euro exchange rates.

