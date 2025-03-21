Dollar's Steady As Central Banks Hold Firm Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar maintained stability against major world currencies, including the euro, as central banks concluded a busy week without changing interest rates. Concerns regarding the impact of a global trade war persisted, influencing currency movements.

The euro experienced a decline against the dollar following an upbeat two-week performance, spurred by Germany's extensive infrastructure spending plans. However, uncertainties about the exact expenditures linger, and Friday's euro shift was mainly attributed to profit-taking, as noted by financial expert Kenneth Broux.

Central banks such as the Fed, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates steady amid President Trump's tariff policies. These decisions reflected the banks' cautious outlook on global economic conditions, with potential impacts on the dollar and euro exchange rates.

