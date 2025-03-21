Heathrow Power Outage Sparks Operational Uncertainty

Heathrow Airport announced a power outage on Friday, leaving operations in uncertainty. Currently, there is no estimate on when power will be restored, causing potential disruptions for travelers.

A spokesperson has promised to keep the public informed. 'We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available,' the spokesperson said.

The airport is actively working to address the issue and minimize the impact on its operations and customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)