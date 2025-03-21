Blaze Near Heathrow: Travel Chaos Unfolds
A major fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport caused a power outage, disrupting flights and affecting thousands of passengers. While investigations continue, authorities ruled out foul play. The incident underscores concerns about the UK's preparedness for disasters impacting critical infrastructure.
A large fire near London's Heathrow Airport caused a power outage Friday, forcing the shutdown of Europe's busiest airport and disrupting travel for thousands globally.
With no timeline for power restoration, Heathrow's operations face days of disruption, affecting at least 1,350 flights, as passengers and airlines scramble to adjust plans.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, ruled out as suspicious, highlighting vulnerabilities in critical national infrastructure, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.
