Blaze Near Heathrow: Travel Chaos Unfolds

A large fire near London's Heathrow Airport caused a power outage Friday, forcing the shutdown of Europe's busiest airport and disrupting travel for thousands globally.

With no timeline for power restoration, Heathrow's operations face days of disruption, affecting at least 1,350 flights, as passengers and airlines scramble to adjust plans.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, ruled out as suspicious, highlighting vulnerabilities in critical national infrastructure, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.

