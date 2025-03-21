Hypera's Ambitious Entry into the Semaglutide Market: A New Dawn for Generics in Brazil

Hypera, a prominent Brazilian drugmaker, has disclosed plans to launch a generic variant of semaglutide next year, stepping into the competitive market of diabetes and weight-loss treatments. This move comes as the patent for semaglutide, the main component of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, is set to expire in Brazil in March 2026.

The urgency in Hypera's strategy is clear. By targeting the flourishing demand for semaglutide, also utilized in obesity and oral diabetes drugs, the company aims for swift market entry post-patent expiration. CEO Breno de Oliveira highlighted the company's readiness on an analyst call, expressing optimism for next year's offerings.

XP Investimentos analysts view the patent lapse as advantageous for Hypera, projecting a growth in its fast-expanding portfolio. Despite potential price reductions, Oliveira anticipates stable pricing for generic semaglutide due to elevated production expenses and limited injection pen supply. Competition looms as four companies seek regulatory approval, and Biomm finalizes a key partnership with India's Biocon.

