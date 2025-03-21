Boeing Secures Landmark Fighter Jet Deal with U.S. Air Force

In a significant development for the aviation industry, Boeing has clinched a contract from the U.S. Air Force to construct its next-generation fighter jet, the F-47, President Donald Trump announced on Friday. The deal is part of the Next Generation Air Dominance program, designed to replace the current F-22 Raptor fleet.

Valued at over $20 billion, this contract provides a much-needed boost to Boeing's operations, which have faced challenges in both the commercial and defense sectors. The announcement led to a 5% rise in Boeing's shares, as Lockheed Martin, the previous frontrunner, experienced a significant drop.

The F-47 project is expected to incorporate advanced stealth and sensor technology, with a focus on sustainability. While specifics remain confidential, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David Allvin, highlighted the jet's adaptability and cost-efficiency compared to its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)