Markets Edge Up as Hope on Tariff Flexibility Emerges
The S&P and Dow recovered losses after President Trump indicated potential flexibility on tariffs, easing fears. Uncertainty persists around trade and monetary policy affecting investor sentiment. Stock indices slightly rose, despite weakened forecasts from companies such as FedEx, UPS, and Nike weighing on certain sectors.
In a mixed week for U.S. markets, the S&P and Dow managed minor gains Friday after President Trump's comments suggested flexibility on upcoming tariffs. The remarks provided hope amidst ongoing trade tensions, with the Dow experiencing its largest weekly gain in two months.
Uncertainty continues to loom over investors due to erratic trade announcements and their implications on corporate profits and Federal Reserve policies. Markets showed slight recovery signs as the Fed hinted at potential rate cuts, igniting a mid-week rally.
Despite some gains, companies such as FedEx and Nike issued profit warnings, highlighting economic pressures. The Dow Jones Transport Index saw declines, while Boeing's military contract win boosted its stock. The volatility was marked further by the quarterly 'triple witching' event in derivatives markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
