Markets Edge Up as Hope on Tariff Flexibility Emerges

In a mixed week for U.S. markets, the S&P and Dow managed minor gains Friday after President Trump's comments suggested flexibility on upcoming tariffs. The remarks provided hope amidst ongoing trade tensions, with the Dow experiencing its largest weekly gain in two months.

Uncertainty continues to loom over investors due to erratic trade announcements and their implications on corporate profits and Federal Reserve policies. Markets showed slight recovery signs as the Fed hinted at potential rate cuts, igniting a mid-week rally.

Despite some gains, companies such as FedEx and Nike issued profit warnings, highlighting economic pressures. The Dow Jones Transport Index saw declines, while Boeing's military contract win boosted its stock. The volatility was marked further by the quarterly 'triple witching' event in derivatives markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)