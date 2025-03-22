Heathrow Chaos: After the Fire, London Airport Set to Rebound
Heathrow Airport resumed full operations after a fire caused power disruptions and closure, impacting thousands of travelers globally. Airlines faced chaos as flights were diverted and schedules interrupted. Authorities are investigating the power failure, while airlines and passengers await clarity on liability and financial implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's Heathrow Airport has bounced back, resuming full operations after a fire disrupted its power supply on Friday, causing widespread travel chaos.
The incident sent airlines scrambling to reroute passengers and disrupted schedules, with tens of thousands seeking alternative travel arrangements and accommodation.
Enquiries into the power outage continue, as questions arise over infrastructure backup and financial repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow
- airport
- fire
- travel
- disruption
- airlines
- passengers
- power
- Europe
- flights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates Udaan Yatri Café at Ahmedabad Airport, Enhancing Affordable Dining Options for Passengers
Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends
SpaceX Starship Explodes: Disruption, Debris, and Determination
NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision
SpaceX Starship Explosion Sparks FAA Flight Disruptions