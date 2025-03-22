Left Menu

Heathrow Chaos: After the Fire, London Airport Set to Rebound

Heathrow Airport resumed full operations after a fire caused power disruptions and closure, impacting thousands of travelers globally. Airlines faced chaos as flights were diverted and schedules interrupted. Authorities are investigating the power failure, while airlines and passengers await clarity on liability and financial implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:39 IST
Heathrow Chaos: After the Fire, London Airport Set to Rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's Heathrow Airport has bounced back, resuming full operations after a fire disrupted its power supply on Friday, causing widespread travel chaos.

The incident sent airlines scrambling to reroute passengers and disrupted schedules, with tens of thousands seeking alternative travel arrangements and accommodation.

Enquiries into the power outage continue, as questions arise over infrastructure backup and financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025