Heathrow's Electrical Fire Chaos: London's Air Hub in Turmoil

London Heathrow Airport declared itself fully operational on Saturday following an extensive closure due to a fire at a local electrical substation. Despite this, airlines caution that disruptions will persist as they work to reorganize aircraft and crews, aiming to deliver passengers to their destinations.

The chaotic situation has sparked a search for answers from frustrated passengers, airline representatives, and political figures alike, all questioning how a single fire could paralyze Europe's busiest airport for nearly a full day.

Authorities are directing their investigation towards the substation's electrical distribution system after ruling the incident accidental, leading to a broader discussion on infrastructure robustness in crisis scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)