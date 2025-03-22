India's Tech Showcase: A Vision for an AI-Driven Future

The 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India expos have put the spotlight on transformative technologies poised to shape India's future. Inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, the event emphasized the push towards an AI-driven economy.

Thousands of visitors and delegates experienced world-class tech innovations, exploring gadgets like drones, robotics, and AR/VR glasses. The event served as a hub for discussions about new-age technologies, with multiple government representatives and industry leaders in attendance.

Prominent highlights included the Investors Pitch competition, won by Kerala's agri-tech startup Fuselage Innovation, and the introduction of the Mobile India awards. Talks and interactions shed light on India's thriving startup ecosystem and aspirations for positioning the country as a global technology leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)