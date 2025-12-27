Karbi Anglong Turmoil: Tensions Flare Amidst Protests

Violent clashes erupted in West Karbi Anglong district earlier this week, leaving 173 security personnel injured. The protests have claimed two lives, with one killed in police firing and another victim burned alive.

The protests by the Karbi community center on demands for the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from designated tribal lands, a contention rooted in accusations against settlers from Bihar. A hunger strike lasting 15 days escalated when authorities attempted to manage health issues among protestors.

A meeting with the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and protestors attempted to defuse tensions, with the Chief Minister assuring efforts to address the High Court's interim stay on evictions. Prohibitory orders remain, with internet services curtailed as security forces maintain strict vigil.

(With inputs from agencies.)