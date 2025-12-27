Karbi Anglong Turmoil: Tensions Flare Amidst Protests
Violent clashes in West Karbi Anglong injured 173 security personnel and resulted in two deaths. Agitations by the Karbi community, demanding eviction of settlers from grazing lands, led to severe unrest despite a tripartite meeting promising action on the issue. An interim court order halts eviction efforts.
- Country:
- India
Violent clashes erupted in West Karbi Anglong district earlier this week, leaving 173 security personnel injured. The protests have claimed two lives, with one killed in police firing and another victim burned alive.
The protests by the Karbi community center on demands for the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from designated tribal lands, a contention rooted in accusations against settlers from Bihar. A hunger strike lasting 15 days escalated when authorities attempted to manage health issues among protestors.
A meeting with the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and protestors attempted to defuse tensions, with the Chief Minister assuring efforts to address the High Court's interim stay on evictions. Prohibitory orders remain, with internet services curtailed as security forces maintain strict vigil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Eviction Sparks Debate Between Karnataka and Kerala Leaders
Tension in Karbi Anglong: Land Eviction Debate Heats Up
Leopard Intrusion Stirs Commotion at CRPF Camp
CRPF Expands Forward Operating Bases to Strengthen Anti-Naxal Operations
Karbi Anglong Unrest: Protests Turn Violent Amid Eviction Dispute