Kerala's SilverLine Rail Project: A Derailment on the Horizon?

The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine rail project is facing a potential halt, as Metroman E Sreedharan has pointed out that the Centre is not in favor. Sreedharan, a stalwart in Indian rail infrastructure, proposed an alternative plan that impressed both Kerala authorities and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite the appeal of Sreedharan's suggestion—known for its lower environmental impact, minimal public opposition, and fewer land acquisition hurdles—the state government is grappling with the political fallout of abandoning the big-ticket SilverLine project. His plan calls for the rail line to be underground or elevated, reducing the footprint.

Sreedharan advocates for central backing to ensure the alternative project's success, citing financial and logistical superiority over the state-driven SilverLine. A central initiative is seen as pivotal for acquiring essential funding and expediting the process, solidified through the potential role of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in drafting a detailed project report.

(With inputs from agencies.)