Heathrow's Fiery Disruption: Navigating the Aftermath

Heathrow Airport resumed full operations after a fire disrupted Europe's busiest air hub, leading to delays and cancellations. British Airways expects 85% of its schedule to proceed, while airlines address the ongoing impact on passengers.

The fire, originating from an electrical substation, forced flight diversions and cancellations. Britain's energy ministry ordered an urgent investigation, calling into question infrastructure resilience.

Industry experts compare the scale of disruption to the 2010 volcanic ash cloud crisis. Criticism arises over preparedness, and questions on financial responsibility remain as hotel prices near Heathrow surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)