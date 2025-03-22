Heathrow's Fiery Disruption: Navigating the Aftermath
A fire at a nearby substation caused significant disruption at London's Heathrow Airport, impacting flight schedules. While operations resumed, airlines warned of delays and the travel industry questioned infrastructure resilience. The incident highlighted vulnerabilities and financial implications, sparking investigations into the outage's cause.
Heathrow Airport resumed full operations after a fire disrupted Europe's busiest air hub, leading to delays and cancellations. British Airways expects 85% of its schedule to proceed, while airlines address the ongoing impact on passengers.
The fire, originating from an electrical substation, forced flight diversions and cancellations. Britain's energy ministry ordered an urgent investigation, calling into question infrastructure resilience.
Industry experts compare the scale of disruption to the 2010 volcanic ash cloud crisis. Criticism arises over preparedness, and questions on financial responsibility remain as hotel prices near Heathrow surge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
