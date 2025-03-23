Left Menu

Automakers Announce Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Starting April, major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai plan price hikes due to rising input and operational costs. Price increases will affect various models, with increases ranging from 3% to 4%, driven by factors like currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:07 IST
Automakers Announce Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Mahindra & Mahindra, have announced impending price hikes starting this April. The increases are attributed to heightened input and operational costs.

Maruti Suzuki plans to raise prices across its entire model range by up to 4%. Hyundai and Tata Motors will follow, each increasing prices by up to 3%. This marks the second price hike in the year for Tata Motors' passenger vehicles, including electric models.

The automotive industry traditionally sees price changes twice yearly, linked to fluctuating costs, rupee depreciation, and added vehicle features. While entry-level vehicles see less demand, premium segments help maintain margins, experts suggest. Despite potential demand moderation, current discounts may temper the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025