Tragic Collision on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road Leaves Four Dead

A tragic accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of four individuals on Sunday. Officials confirmed the involvement of a bus and a taxi in the collision.

The incident, which unfolded at Gund in Ganderbal district, caused severe damage to both vehicles. Local authorities reported that 21 passengers were injured in the crash, with four succumbing to their injuries later.

Among the deceased, it is believed that they were tourists traveling in the taxi, identified by its Madhya Pradesh registration. Efforts are ongoing to gather more information about the incident.

