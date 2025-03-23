Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road Leaves Four Dead

A severe road accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the death of four individuals and left 17 others injured. The collision involved a bus and a taxi, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The deceased were likely tourists traveling in a taxi registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:26 IST
A tragic accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of four individuals on Sunday. Officials confirmed the involvement of a bus and a taxi in the collision.

The incident, which unfolded at Gund in Ganderbal district, caused severe damage to both vehicles. Local authorities reported that 21 passengers were injured in the crash, with four succumbing to their injuries later.

Among the deceased, it is believed that they were tourists traveling in the taxi, identified by its Madhya Pradesh registration. Efforts are ongoing to gather more information about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

