Tragedy Strikes on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road: Leaders Mourn Fatal Accident
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah express condolences over a tragic road accident in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed four lives and injured seventeen. The accident involved a bus and a taxi on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road. The leaders have pledged support to the affected families.
Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district as a severe road accident claimed four lives and left seventeen others injured. The unfortunate event took place on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, involving a collision between a bus and a taxi.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound grief, extending his condolences to those who lost loved ones and prayed for the recovery of those injured. His sentiments were echoed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also took to social media to express his sorrow over the incident.
The chief minister assured that all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected families. Both leaders are focused on ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical care and support during this difficult time.
