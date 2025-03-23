Reckless Driving: Bus Driver Dismissed for Watching Cricket Match

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver faced dismissal after being caught watching a cricket match on his phone while driving. The swift action followed a passenger's complaint to the state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who directed an investigation and subsequent disciplinary measures.

The incident took place on March 22 on the e-Shivneri bus servicing the Mumbai-Pune route. A vigilant passenger recorded the driver's irresponsible act, sharing the footage with authorities and on social media, bringing widespread attention and prompting urgent action from the transport ministry.

In response, the driver was terminated, and a fine was imposed on the service provider. Minister Sarnaik emphasized the critical need for driver training and upcoming regulations to ensure passenger safety and prevent similar incidents across all modes of public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)