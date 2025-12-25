Left Menu

California Braces for Unprecedented Winter Deluge

A powerful winter storm wreaked havoc in California, causing evacuation warnings, mudslides, and hazardous travel conditions. Southern California, with much of its landscape under flood warnings, experienced its wettest Christmas in years. The storm affected both the northern and southern regions with heavy rain, snow, and wind gusts.

  Country:
  • United States

A powerful winter storm swept across California on Wednesday, unleashing havoc through heavy rain and fierce winds which led to evacuation warnings and mudslide threats in the south. The storm brought near white-out conditions in the mountains, creating hazardous travel for millions of holiday drivers.

Southern California could face its wettest Christmas in years, with forecasters warning about flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas previously scorched by wildfires. Authorities in Los Angeles County are proactively urging evacuation for residents of around 380 especially vulnerable homes.

In the San Bernardino County, an evacuation warning was issued for Wrightwood, a mountain resort town, due to potential mud and debris flows. Meanwhile, coastal areas, including Malibu, were under flood warnings. Strong winds and intense rainfall disrupted life in multiple regions throughout California, closing roadways and affecting holiday travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

