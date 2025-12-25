Delayed Justice: Epstein Files Await Disclosure Amid Intense Scrutiny
The Justice Department has discovered over a million additional Epstein-related documents, delaying their release. This development has led to criticism from Congress and demands for transparency. The department is under scrutiny for its staggered release of materials and potential failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The Justice Department announced a significant delay in releasing all Epstein-related records after unexpectedly finding over a million more documents. This revelation comes amid rising critique from lawmakers who accuse the department of withholding crucial information.
A dozen U.S. senators, from both parties, have called for an audit by the Justice Department's watchdog, insisting that Epstein's victims deserve complete transparency and a thorough investigation of the department's delay. The unexpected discovery adds to the pressure on the Justice Department, already accused of illegal redactions and missing deadlines.
The department maintains that its attorneys are diligently reviewing the documents to ensure compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, removing sensitive information such as victims' names. This process continues to demand time, with assurances of releasing the materials as promptly as possible.
