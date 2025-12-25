Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Epstein Files Await Disclosure Amid Intense Scrutiny

The Justice Department has discovered over a million additional Epstein-related documents, delaying their release. This development has led to criticism from Congress and demands for transparency. The department is under scrutiny for its staggered release of materials and potential failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department announced a significant delay in releasing all Epstein-related records after unexpectedly finding over a million more documents. This revelation comes amid rising critique from lawmakers who accuse the department of withholding crucial information.

A dozen U.S. senators, from both parties, have called for an audit by the Justice Department's watchdog, insisting that Epstein's victims deserve complete transparency and a thorough investigation of the department's delay. The unexpected discovery adds to the pressure on the Justice Department, already accused of illegal redactions and missing deadlines.

The department maintains that its attorneys are diligently reviewing the documents to ensure compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, removing sensitive information such as victims' names. This process continues to demand time, with assurances of releasing the materials as promptly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

