FAA to Ramp Up Recruitment and Tighten Boeing Oversight

The acting head of the FAA plans to recruit 2,000 air traffic control trainees and strengthen oversight of Boeing this year. A safety risk panel will assess risks following a deadly collision involving a helicopter and a jet. Boeing's manufacturing and maintenance remain under rigorous scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to ramp up its workforce by recruiting 2,000 air traffic controller trainees this year, the acting head announced in Senate testimony.

Chris Rocheleau, the acting FAA Administrator, emphasized the agency's commitment to maintaining strict oversight of Boeing's practices, including their manufacturing, maintenance, and software updates.

Rocheleau also revealed plans to establish a safety risk management panel aimed at identifying further hazard areas involving helicopter and fixed-wing interactions. This comes in the wake of a tragic January collision that resulted in 67 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

