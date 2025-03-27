FAA to Ramp Up Recruitment and Tighten Boeing Oversight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to ramp up its workforce by recruiting 2,000 air traffic controller trainees this year, the acting head announced in Senate testimony.

Chris Rocheleau, the acting FAA Administrator, emphasized the agency's commitment to maintaining strict oversight of Boeing's practices, including their manufacturing, maintenance, and software updates.

Rocheleau also revealed plans to establish a safety risk management panel aimed at identifying further hazard areas involving helicopter and fixed-wing interactions. This comes in the wake of a tragic January collision that resulted in 67 fatalities.

