Left Menu

VB-G RAM G Bill: Catalyst for Rural Employment and Controversy

The VB-G RAM G Bill aims to enhance employment for farmers and youth, but has sparked controversy over its implementation and the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Critics argue it burdens states financially, while proponents assert it curbs corruption and significantly increases funding compared to MNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 08:37 IST
VB-G RAM G Bill: Catalyst for Rural Employment and Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The VB-G RAM G Bill, recently passed by the Indian Parliament, has become a focal point of national debate. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the bill is intended to benefit farmers and the youth, despite pushback from the opposition.

Minister Scindia argues that this legislation will address issues of corruption linked to the former Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and substantially increase funds for rural job creation. He contends that detractors are uncomfortable for fear of losing illicit gains.

As the opposition criticizes the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the employment scheme and accuses the government of shifting financial burdens to states, the bill's passage has spotlighted the political rift over India's economic strategies for rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025