The VB-G RAM G Bill, recently passed by the Indian Parliament, has become a focal point of national debate. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the bill is intended to benefit farmers and the youth, despite pushback from the opposition.

Minister Scindia argues that this legislation will address issues of corruption linked to the former Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and substantially increase funds for rural job creation. He contends that detractors are uncomfortable for fear of losing illicit gains.

As the opposition criticizes the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the employment scheme and accuses the government of shifting financial burdens to states, the bill's passage has spotlighted the political rift over India's economic strategies for rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)