Left Menu

Celebrating SSB: Guardians of India's Borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, extended greetings to the personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on its raising day. The SSB has been crucial in defending India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, showcasing commendable commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 08:45 IST
Celebrating SSB: Guardians of India's Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, honored the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and their families, extending best wishes on their force's raising day. Expressing gratitude, he praised their exceptional service and dedication to national defense.

Conveying greetings through social media, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya commended the SSB for its steadfastness in safeguarding the nation, from border defense to internal security and disaster management. 'Your indomitable courage is highly praiseworthy,' Maurya stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also recognized the SSB as the 'brave soldiers of Mother India,' emphasizing their critical role in maintaining security along the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, safeguarding the nation with admirable commitment since 2001 and 2004, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025