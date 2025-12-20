Celebrating SSB: Guardians of India's Borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, honored the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and their families, extending best wishes on their force's raising day. Expressing gratitude, he praised their exceptional service and dedication to national defense.

Conveying greetings through social media, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya commended the SSB for its steadfastness in safeguarding the nation, from border defense to internal security and disaster management. 'Your indomitable courage is highly praiseworthy,' Maurya stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also recognized the SSB as the 'brave soldiers of Mother India,' emphasizing their critical role in maintaining security along the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, safeguarding the nation with admirable commitment since 2001 and 2004, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)