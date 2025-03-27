Left Menu

Economic Underperformance: Can Britain Bounce Back?

On Wednesday, Treasury chief Rachel Reeves disclosed that the UK's economy will grow by only 1% this year, citing global uncertainty as a reason. Critics claim her policies are partly to blame. Reeves announced measures to address a £14 billion fiscal shortfall, including proposed welfare cuts stirring controversy.

Treasury chief Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday that the British economy is expected to grow just 1% this year, which is only half of what was previously forecast. In a statement to lawmakers, Reeves attributed this sluggish growth to 'global uncertainty' but critics argue her policies have played a contributing role.

Facing a £14 billion shortfall due to reduced growth and rising debt interest payments, Reeves outlined plans to curb spending and combat tax evasion. More controversially, she called for welfare cuts, warning they might push 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, into poverty, although she believes employment gains will mitigate these impacts.

Amid positive longer-term growth projections, Reeves cited global risks, including potential trade wars, that could affect the UK economy. Mel Stride of the Conservative Party criticized Reeves for allegedly exacerbating economic challenges. Meanwhile, a small decrease in inflation offered a glimmer of hope, potentially enabling lower debt interest payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

