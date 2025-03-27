AirAsia Flight Returns Safely Following Engine Fire

An AirAsia flight on its way to China was forced to return to Kuala Lumpur due to a sudden engine fire, Malaysian authorities reported on Thursday.

Flight AK128, traveling on an Airbus A320, was headed for Shenzhen but had to turn back shortly after its departure due to a 'pneumatic ducting burst' affecting the right engine. Despite the alarming situation, the fire was contained by the aircraft's automatic systems before it landed safely a little after midnight. All 171 onboard were unharmed.

Fire department officials confirmed that both passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no further risks were detected. Meanwhile, AirAsia's parent company, Capital A, has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)