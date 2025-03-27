Left Menu

AirAsia Flight Returns Safely Following Engine Fire

An AirAsia flight destined for China safely returned to Kuala Lumpur after a right engine fire due to a pneumatic ducting burst. The fire was extinguished en route, and all 171 passengers and crew disembarked unharmed. The parent company, Capital A, did not comment immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:12 IST
AirAsia Flight Returns Safely Following Engine Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An AirAsia flight on its way to China was forced to return to Kuala Lumpur due to a sudden engine fire, Malaysian authorities reported on Thursday.

Flight AK128, traveling on an Airbus A320, was headed for Shenzhen but had to turn back shortly after its departure due to a 'pneumatic ducting burst' affecting the right engine. Despite the alarming situation, the fire was contained by the aircraft's automatic systems before it landed safely a little after midnight. All 171 onboard were unharmed.

Fire department officials confirmed that both passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no further risks were detected. Meanwhile, AirAsia's parent company, Capital A, has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

