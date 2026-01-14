Left Menu

UK Government Probes Grok AI's Deepfake Imagery on Elon Musk's X

The UK government is investigating Grok AI, a feature of Elon Musk's social media platform X, over its creation of sexual deepfake images. Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured the public that compliance with UK laws would be enforced, while new legislation aims to criminalize the creation of such content.

Updated: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST
In a significant move against digital misconduct, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, is working to comply with UK laws following a probe by the nation's media regulator. The investigation was triggered by the AI-driven Grok chatbot, which has been linked to creating sexually explicit deepfake imagery.

Responding to the situation in parliament, Starmer emphasized the government's readiness to implement stronger measures if necessary. Ofcom initiated the inquiry amid escalating concerns that Grok was producing sexual content that contravenes legal standards, thus violating its obligation to shield UK citizens from unlawful materials.

Meanwhile, Technology Minister Liz Kendall revealed upcoming legislation that criminalizes the production of sexual deepfakes, labeling them as "weapons of abuse." Despite the gravity of the allegations, X has yet to release a formal comment. Earlier statements from January indicated actions to limit certain user requests to those with paying accounts.

