Left Menu

Bank Credit Growth Slows Amid Liquidity Concerns and Rising Credit-Deposit Ratio

A recent report by CareEdge Ratings highlights a slowdown in bank credit growth to 11.1% YoY, down from last year's 12.1%. This is due to a higher base effect and liquidity concerns. Total bank deposits rose by 10.2%, with a slower pace attributed to the high credit-to-deposit ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST
Bank Credit Growth Slows Amid Liquidity Concerns and Rising Credit-Deposit Ratio
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Credit growth in banks has decelerated, increasing by only 11.1% year-on-year as of March 7, according to data from CareEdge Ratings. Total bank credit reached Rs 181.3 lakh crore, showing a marginal uptick, yet slower than the 12.1% growth noted last year, largely due to a substantial base effect and measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As credit outpaces deposits, resulting in a rising credit-to-deposit ratio, banks face liquidity challenges. Total deposits reached Rs 225.1 lakh crore, marking a 10.2% increase, slightly less than the previous year's 10.5% growth rate. The slower deposit growth is linked to tighter liquidity despite competitive term deposit rates.

Continuous RBI cautions regarding the high credit-to-deposit ratio underscore potential liquidity risks if credit advances continue to overshadow deposit accumulation. To maintain viable lending practices, banks are tasked with addressing this growth disparity amid ongoing tight liquidity and the central bank's prudent policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025