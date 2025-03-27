US Tariffs Challenge India’s Auto Component Exports

Indian auto component manufacturers are bracing for potential challenges following the announcement of new tariffs by US President Donald Trump. Effective April, a 25% tariff will be imposed on auto imports, with an additional 25% expected on major automotive parts by May.

Industry experts believe the move is likelier to impact the auto components sector more severely than vehicle manufacturers, due to significant Indian exports to the US. While India's vehicle exports remain limited, the auto component sector faces a substantial change, with exports valued at USD 6.79 billion in FY24, compared to imports of USD 1.4 billion at 15% duty.

Amid the concerns, industry voices like Ravi G Bhatia from JATO Dynamics India underscore the potential competitive advantage of India's low-cost manufacturing. As the situation evolves, manufacturers are planning to adapt to maintain their market presence despite these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)