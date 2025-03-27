Trade Tariffs Shake Global Auto Market: A Turbulent Economy

President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on the U.S. auto sector has roiled global markets, sparking a significant downturn in auto stocks and trade stability concerns. Shares of major carmakers tumbled as investors reacted to the anticipated economic impact.

The tariff announcement led to the loss of $16.5 billion from transport stocks in Tokyo, with similar falls in South Korea and Europe. The new 25% tariffs are expected to disrupt the supply chains and potentially elevate vehicle costs for U.S. consumers.

Analysts and industry leaders warn that the tariffs could shake up global trade frameworks, with potential long-term consequences affecting profit estimates for major car manufacturers through 2026. The markets remain on alert for further trade policy developments from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)