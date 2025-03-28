Colombia's New Fiscal Adjustments Amid Leadership Shuffle

Colombia's newly appointed Finance Minister, German Avila, has declared the necessity for additional adjustments to the country's spending and debt. Avila, who stepped in following the resignation of Diego Guevara amid budgetary disputes with President Gustavo Petro, emphasized the urgent need for fiscal restructuring.

Analysts interpret Guevara's brief tenure and departure as a reflection of the uncertainties looming over Colombia's public finances. In his initial press briefing, Avila remarked that adjustments in both spending and debt are inevitable to stabilize the nation's budgetary health.

Following a tax reform's failure to pass in Congress, the Colombian government had to cut spending by 12 trillion pesos in January. The finance ministry is considering further cuts or proposing new tax legislation to adhere to a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% of GDP, as guided by the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee.

