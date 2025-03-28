Left Menu

Colombia's New Fiscal Adjustments Amid Leadership Shuffle

Finance Minister German Avila announces that Colombia needs further spending and debt adjustments, following previous Finance Minister Diego Guevara's resignation. The Colombian government is exploring spending cuts or new tax reforms after failed congressional support for a past reform and aims to meet fiscal deficit targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:30 IST
Colombia's New Fiscal Adjustments Amid Leadership Shuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's newly appointed Finance Minister, German Avila, has declared the necessity for additional adjustments to the country's spending and debt. Avila, who stepped in following the resignation of Diego Guevara amid budgetary disputes with President Gustavo Petro, emphasized the urgent need for fiscal restructuring.

Analysts interpret Guevara's brief tenure and departure as a reflection of the uncertainties looming over Colombia's public finances. In his initial press briefing, Avila remarked that adjustments in both spending and debt are inevitable to stabilize the nation's budgetary health.

Following a tax reform's failure to pass in Congress, the Colombian government had to cut spending by 12 trillion pesos in January. The finance ministry is considering further cuts or proposing new tax legislation to adhere to a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% of GDP, as guided by the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025