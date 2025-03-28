Left Menu

Marco Rubio Calls for Alternatives to Chinese Infrastructure

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for alternative infrastructure options to China's projects, which he criticized for being frequently over budget and lacking local workforce engagement. Rubio's comments, made during a press conference in Suriname, highlight U.S. intentions to offer new solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paramaribo | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:00 IST
Marco Rubio Calls for Alternatives to Chinese Infrastructure
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Suriname

In a decisive address, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced concern over the dominance of Chinese infrastructure projects globally. Speaking at a press conference in Suriname, Rubio criticized these initiatives, accusing them of routinely exceeding budgets and neglecting to employ local labor.

Highlighting a growing urgency, Rubio stressed the importance of providing international partners with alternatives to China's offerings. He asserted that many of Beijing's projects are incomplete, underscoring the need for the U.S. to present more reliable options.

As Rubio's call for action resonates, it sheds light on the strategic imperative for the U.S. to expand its influence and support global development with timely and efficient infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025