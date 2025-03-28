In a decisive address, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced concern over the dominance of Chinese infrastructure projects globally. Speaking at a press conference in Suriname, Rubio criticized these initiatives, accusing them of routinely exceeding budgets and neglecting to employ local labor.

Highlighting a growing urgency, Rubio stressed the importance of providing international partners with alternatives to China's offerings. He asserted that many of Beijing's projects are incomplete, underscoring the need for the U.S. to present more reliable options.

As Rubio's call for action resonates, it sheds light on the strategic imperative for the U.S. to expand its influence and support global development with timely and efficient infrastructure solutions.

