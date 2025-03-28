Vietnam Braces for Trump's Tariff Turbulence

U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing new tariffs on Vietnamese exports, threatening Vietnam's economic stability as it navigates a trade surplus with the United States. With $142 billion in goods exported to the U.S. last year, Vietnam's economic reliance is substantial, making these tariffs a significant concern.

The Southeast Asian country previously gained from the trade war between the U.S. and China. However, Trump's reciprocal tariffs now challenge this advantage. Vietnamese officials are enacting measures, including reducing import duties and negotiating defense contracts, to fend off economic repercussions.

Vietnam is keen on maintaining strong U.S. relations, with strategies like importing liquefied natural gas and welcoming SpaceX operations. However, questions remain about how effectively these initiatives can counterbalance the impact of the looming tariff increases proposed by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)