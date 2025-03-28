Left Menu

KaarTech Earns 'Great Place to Work' for Fourth Year Running

KaarTech, a leader in digital transformation, has been certified a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. The company focuses on fostering an empowering work culture that values employee engagement, mentorship, and growth, aiming to join the Top 100 Best Workplaces soon.

Updated: 28-03-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KaarTech has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth straight year. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to maintaining a work environment where employees feel cherished, supported, and motivated.

Focusing on employee growth, KaarTech offers structured mentorship programs, leadership development, and wellness initiatives, all contributing to a culture of excellence. Global HR Head Vignesh Ramesh Kumar emphasized the collective effort of employees in shaping this strong workplace, highlighting the ongoing adaptation and value placed on employee contributions.

As KaarTech enters its third decade, it aims to join the Top 100 Best Workplaces while setting new benchmarks in workplace excellence. Known for its digital transformation solutions, the company has a global client base and continues to excel in delivering scalable, client-centric solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

