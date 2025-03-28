KaarTech Earns 'Great Place to Work' for Fourth Year Running

KaarTech has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth straight year. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to maintaining a work environment where employees feel cherished, supported, and motivated.

Focusing on employee growth, KaarTech offers structured mentorship programs, leadership development, and wellness initiatives, all contributing to a culture of excellence. Global HR Head Vignesh Ramesh Kumar emphasized the collective effort of employees in shaping this strong workplace, highlighting the ongoing adaptation and value placed on employee contributions.

As KaarTech enters its third decade, it aims to join the Top 100 Best Workplaces while setting new benchmarks in workplace excellence. Known for its digital transformation solutions, the company has a global client base and continues to excel in delivering scalable, client-centric solutions.

