Canada's Counterstrike: Retaliatory Tariff Measures Against U.S.

The Canadian government plans retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., responding to President Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods. Measures include tariffs on various imports such as cosmetics, appliances, and pulp. Canada may announce more actions, including non-tariff measures, by April 2, impacting a range of U.S. goods and industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:15 IST
In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada is preparing additional retaliatory measures. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that details of Canada's next steps are yet to be announced. The U.S. tariffs have sparked swift reactions, including a 25% duty on certain imports.

Canada has already levied tariffs on U.S. imports worth billions, targeting products like orange juice, cosmetics, and appliances. These measures are part of a broader strategy, worth up to C$155 billion, which may escalate depending on U.S. decisions. Steel and aluminum imports face additional tariffs, with significant impacts on both economies.

The Canadian government is exploring further retaliatory actions, such as non-tariff measures related to minerals and energy. Public and stakeholder consultations will shape the future of Canada's trade policy. As trade tensions rise, provinces have begun removing U.S. products from shelves, and financial incentives for certain U.S. companies have been withdrawn.

