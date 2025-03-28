Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Strong Winds Disrupt Srinagar Airport Operations

Strong winds at Srinagar airport resulted in the cancellation, diversion, and delay of numerous flights. Nineteen flights were cancelled and two diverted due to steep pressure gradient-induced winds, causing disruptions in the Valley. Additionally, buildings and vehicles suffered damage due to the gusty winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:43 IST
Strong winds wreaked havoc at Srinagar airport, causing significant disruptions with the cancellation, diversion, and delay of flights. Officials reported that 19 flights were cancelled, while two flights had to be diverted under precarious weather conditions.

The powerful winds swept across the Valley over the past 24 hours, leaving a trail of damage in various locations. Buildings and vehicles were not spared, as the gusts battered structures and disturbed daily activities.

The steep pressure gradient is being cited as the primary cause of these fierce winds, which have led to cancellations and diversions not just at the airport but across various parts of the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

