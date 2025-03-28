Turbulent Skies: Strong Winds Disrupt Srinagar Airport Operations

Strong winds wreaked havoc at Srinagar airport, causing significant disruptions with the cancellation, diversion, and delay of flights. Officials reported that 19 flights were cancelled, while two flights had to be diverted under precarious weather conditions.

The powerful winds swept across the Valley over the past 24 hours, leaving a trail of damage in various locations. Buildings and vehicles were not spared, as the gusts battered structures and disturbed daily activities.

The steep pressure gradient is being cited as the primary cause of these fierce winds, which have led to cancellations and diversions not just at the airport but across various parts of the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)