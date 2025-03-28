Left Menu

IRCTC's New Rail Neer Plant to Boost Clean Water Supply in Uttar Pradesh

IRCTC is establishing a Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj, with a Rs 25 crore investment. This facility will ensure safe drinking water for railway passengers, provide job opportunities, and boost the local economy. The plant will produce 1 lakh litres of water daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:54 IST
IRCTC's New Rail Neer Plant to Boost Clean Water Supply in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the supply of clean drinking water to railway passengers, IRCTC is establishing a new Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) announced this initiative, assigning 2.5 acres for the project.

With an ambitious investment of Rs 25 crore, the plant is poised to produce 1 lakh litres of packaged drinking water daily. Certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Rail Neer is known for its rigorous filtration process, ensuring hygienic and safe water at government-approved prices.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari emphasized the dual benefits of the project: promoting industrial growth and safeguarding the health of rail passengers. Strategically located for optimal logistics, the plant promises to boost employment and strengthen the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025