IRCTC's New Rail Neer Plant to Boost Clean Water Supply in Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to enhance the supply of clean drinking water to railway passengers, IRCTC is establishing a new Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) announced this initiative, assigning 2.5 acres for the project.

With an ambitious investment of Rs 25 crore, the plant is poised to produce 1 lakh litres of packaged drinking water daily. Certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Rail Neer is known for its rigorous filtration process, ensuring hygienic and safe water at government-approved prices.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari emphasized the dual benefits of the project: promoting industrial growth and safeguarding the health of rail passengers. Strategically located for optimal logistics, the plant promises to boost employment and strengthen the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)