South Africa Tops List as Most Dangerous Country to Drive In
South Africa is deemed the world's most perilous country for drivers according to Zutobi's report. Norway remains the safest, while India holds the fifth position. The analysis includes factors like speed limits and road death rates. Corrupt enforcement in South Africa contributes to its hazardous ranking.
South Africa has been identified as the most dangerous country for drivers, according to a survey by Zutobi, a US-based driver training company. India occupies the fifth spot in the ranking.
Norway continues its reign as the safest driving country for the fourth consecutive year, while South Africa maintains its position at the bottom of the list. Zutobi evaluated countries based on several indicators, including speed limits, blood alcohol limits, and road traffic death rates.
Despite laws being in place, South Africa struggles with enforcement due to corrupt traffic officers, according to Alisha Chinnah, a local professional who works in vehicle licensing. This reflects a broader issue contributing to the country's dangerous driving environment, even as global deaths have decreased from previous years.
