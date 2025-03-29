Telecom Boom: Call Centres Transform Ashoknagar
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated four new call centres in Ashoknagar, boosting local employment. The initiative, involving Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL, promises jobs for hundreds, aiming to expand to over 1,000 positions in a year. Scindia emphasized local self-reliance and digital progress.
Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated four call centres for major telecom companies in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, bringing new employment opportunities to the region.
The facilities—set up within the Law College premises by Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL—are set to employ hundreds from the district, transforming local job prospects.
Scindia highlighted the initiative as a stride towards self-reliance and digital development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a connected India. He projected job growth to exceed 1,000 positions within a year and aims for a permanent setup within 18 months.
