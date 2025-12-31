Left Menu

India Surpasses 1 Billion Broadband Subscribers, Led by Jio's Dominance

India's broadband subscriber base exceeded 1 billion in November 2025, with Jio leading the market. The growth marks a significant increase from 131.49 million subscribers in 2015. The telecom sector continues to expand, driven by wireless subscribers powered mainly by companies like Jio and Bharti Airtel.

31-12-2025
In an impressive milestone for the Indian telecommunications sector, the broadband subscriber base crossed the landmark figure of 1 billion in November 2025, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Jio continued to dominate this burgeoning market with 51 crore subscribers.

The latest figures, released on Wednesday, highlight that India had 99.98 crore broadband subscribers in October, which included 95.49 crore on wireless networks and 4.48 crore on fixed lines. The significant growth is reflected over the past decade, with the number of subscribers increasing more than sixfold from 131.49 million in November 2015.

Reliance Jio continues to lead the charge, adding 13.88 lakh new wireless subscribers in November, boosting its total user base to 48.6 crore. Meanwhile, rivals Bharti Airtel added 12.15 lakh and BSNL added 4.21 lakh new subscribers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and MTNL, however, saw declines, with the latter losing 7,350 wireless customers.

