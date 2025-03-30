Left Menu

FPI Sell-off Slows Amid Market Volatility

Foreign portfolio investors have been net sellers in Indian markets throughout 2025, with March marking the third consecutive month of outflows. However, a shift to modest buying in late March reduced cumulative selling. Despite global volatility and US tariff uncertainties, Indian markets performed better, aided by stable inflation figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:55 IST
FPI Sell-off Slows Amid Market Volatility
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the financial landscape of 2025, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have maintained their stance as net sellers in the Indian stock market, marking the third consecutive month of outflows in March. According to data from National Securities Depository Limited, FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March alone. Earlier in the year, they had offloaded equities amounting to Rs 78,027 crore in January and Rs 34,574 crore in February.

The influx of FPI investments had previously driven a bullish market, notwithstanding the recent significant downturn. The Sensex index is currently trailing almost 8,500 points short of its peak at 85,978 points. Nonetheless, the aggressive pace of FPI sell-offs observed at the beginning of March has noticeably decelerated.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, notes that the shift in Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) from consistent selling to moderate buying, particularly evident in late March, helped mitigate the month's total FII outflows. India's stock market performance surpassed global counterparts, despite ongoing uncertainty over potential US tariffs causing market volatility. February's favorable inflation figures bolstered domestic indices amid apprehensions about US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which continue to keep investors vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025