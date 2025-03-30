Temasek's Strategic Stake Bolsters Haldiram's Global Expansion Plans

Singapore's Temasek is set to acquire an equity stake in the renowned Indian snacks company Haldiram's, according to an exclusive advisory by PwC. This strategic acquisition aims to support Haldiram's ambitious expansion plans both domestically and internationally, reinforcing its foothold in the highly competitive food market.

The transaction, advised by PwC's Investment Banking team and legally guided by Khaitan & Co, is pending customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated to finalize soon. Haldiram's spokesperson expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, citing Temasek's expertise in the consumer sector as a significant advantage in accelerating growth and aligning with changing consumer needs.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, highlights this deal as the largest private equity consumer transaction in India, underscoring the influence of domestic businesses on the global stage. With its roots tracing back to 1937, Haldiram's has established itself as a leader in the food industry, while Temasek continues to enhance its considerable investment portfolio, which is valued at USD 288 billion as of March 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)