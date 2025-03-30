Copper's Rising Demand: Powering India's Green Future

The demand for copper in India is expected to surge by 7% in the coming years, spurred by increasing consumption in the renewable energy sector and infrastructure development, industry officials report.

Key policy initiatives, including industrial corridor construction, housing projects, and national highway and energy transition developments, are fueling this demand. Government support, through programs like PLI and Atmanirbhar Bharat, is anticipated to attract private investment into the copper sector, according to Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI.

India's refined copper production currently falls short of domestic consumption, necessitating imports. However, with forecasts suggesting a doubling of copper demand by 2030, conglomerates like JSW Group, Aditya Birla Group, and Adani Group are ramping up investments in local production facilities. These efforts aim to address the demand-supply gap and align with governmental decarbonisation strategies, as stated by former steel secretary Aruna Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)