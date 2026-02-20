Left Menu

India's AI Impact Summit Garners Massive Global Backing and Investment

India's AI Impact Summit has attracted over USD 250 billion in investments and gained support from 70 countries for the Delhi Declaration. Union IT Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the event's success in positioning India as a crucial player in global AI governance. The summit saw large visitor participation and commitment to responsible AI development.

India's AI Impact Summit has emerged as a significant event, drawing investments exceeding USD 250 billion in infrastructure and winning backing from 70 countries for the Delhi Declaration. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the summit as a 'grand success' on Friday, emphasizing its role in establishing India as a principal figure in global AI governance.

The summit welcomed over 5 lakh visitors, underscoring robust domestic and international engagement with India's AI initiatives. Vaishnaw predicted that the declaration signatories would surpass 80 by the summit's conclusion, as another day has been added to the schedule to consolidate further support.

Amid some political contention, the summit's overwhelming public support was evident. Vaishnaw also announced new advancements in India's tech infrastructure, including a new semiconductor plant and plans to train 20 lakh individuals in AI under the India AI Mission 2.0.

