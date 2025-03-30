Left Menu

Tragedy on Rails: Subhankar Roy's Untimely Demise in Train Accident

Subhankar Roy, a 22-year-old resident of Alipurduar, West Bengal, tragically died in a train derailment in Odisha's Cuttack district. Traveling with his mother from Bengaluru after her treatment, Roy was among those affected when 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed.

Updated: 30-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:16 IST
A devastating train accident occurred in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, claiming the life of Subhankar Roy from Alipurduar, West Bengal.

The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed, leading to one fatality and injuring three others when 11 coaches went off the tracks near Manguli.

Roy, 22, was traveling with his mother after her medical treatment in Bengaluru. The local administration is offering support to the grief-stricken family.

