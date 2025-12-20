Telangana Set to Enact Anti-Hate Speech Law: A Commitment to Religious Liberty
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to introduce legislation against hate speech. Speaking at state-organized Christmas celebrations, Reddy emphasized the rights of religious minorities and pledged land allocation for burial grounds. He praised Christian missionaries for their contributions to education and emphasized a commitment to religious harmony.
In a bold move to protect religious freedoms, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to propose legislation against hate speech. This followed similar measures in neighboring Karnataka aimed at safeguarding religious minorities.
At the state-organized Christmas event, Reddy reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring equal rights across all faiths, emphasizing that welfare and development are inherent rights and not acts of benevolence. He addressed issues like the lack of burial grounds for Christians, promising land allocations.
Praising Christian missionaries for their longstanding educational contributions, Reddy expressed a vision for Telangana's growth rooted in love and unity, aligning with the state government's 'TelanganaRising' model.
